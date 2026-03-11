The NRL have sent a warning to coaches after a review of Round 1, with a number of refereeing controversies seemingly set to be cleared up.\n\nDating back to the Las Vegas games and moving into the final six of Round 1, referees were a hot topic of conversation, particularly around late and high contact, while other rules, including the disrupter, had plenty of discussion.\n\nChannel 9s Danny Weidler has revealed that a note has been sent to all clubs and coaches regarding the issues, with more clarity hoped for heading into the remainder of the season.\n\nOf note, disrupters, which has earnt plenty of discussion, have been clarified to the point that players must use two hands and be making a genuine attempt to legally bat back the ball in an aerial contest. A one-handed effort will not be seen as genuine, and will be penalised.\n\nThe NRL are also looking to increase the speed of rucks heading into the coming rounds, with the review reportedly finding a number during Round 1 which should have been penalised or awarded a six again.\n\nLate contact on kickers and after a pass has also been acknowledged as a let down in Round 1, with plenty going unpenalised. The NRL have confirmed they will be more strict in this department moving forward.\n\nThe NRL have also confirmed they will be taking more of a strict approach to play the balls done incorrectly, players not clearing the ruck, and baulking at scrums instead of feeding them straight away.\n\nCaptain and player communication will also be under the microscope, with the scope for more penalties to be given for backchat.\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/Danny_Weidler\/status\/2031570783290696185\n\nThe NRL brought in a number of new rules and interpretations throughout the off-season, some as recently as the week of the first games in Las Vegas, leaving teams with little time to prepare.\n\nBilly Slater, speaking on Wide World of Sports, said that at times, referees would have trained for one standard, and players another during the off-season.\n\nIt could lead to a far cleaner game in the coming weeks, although adjustments for clubs may well take time.\n\nRound 2 kicks off with the Brisbane Broncos facing the Parramatta Eels on Thursday evening.