The NRL has reportedly called Col Davis, the agent of Ben Hunt, warning him against holding talks with other clubs for next season.

News Corp disclosed that Davis confirmed he had received a phone call from the NRL but didn't expose the details of the call.

The publication believes that Paul Massey, the accreditation committee boss, called Davis on the weekend to inform him that the NRL's contracting rules forbid clubs from inducing players or their agents to break contracts.

Still in the middle of Origin camp with Queensland, new incoming Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan is set to hold talks with Hunt once he returns back to Sydney.

As Hunt is under contract for the next two years at the Dragons, the game's contracting rules state that neither Hunt, his agent, nor the club can negotiate a playing contract or for playing services for the years he is currently under contract, according to News Corp.

However, this could happen if the club mutually consented to the release. This means it would grant him permission to negotiate to play elsewhere anytime in the next three years.

Earlier this morning, chief-executive Ryan Webb stated the Dragons had no plans to release Ben Hunt in the near future or within the next two seasons.