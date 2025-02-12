The NRL is set to implement sweeping reforms to its grassroots development system, aiming to address long-standing issues such as talent hoarding, predatory agent behaviour and inequitable pathways for young players.

The Pathways Steering Committee (PSC), chaired by QRL CEO Ben Ikin, has proposed nine recommendations that include banning player agents from signing teenage talent until the calendar year they turn 18, reviving the National Youth Competition (NYC) and introducing a standardised national development program for players aged 13-15.

Newscorp obtained the top-secret document containing nine recommendations made by the NRL's Pathways Steering Committee.

The reforms, which will be reviewed by the ARL Commission, are expected to roll out from 2025, with the NYC set to return as an under-21s competition in 2026.

“The pathways review was a really robust process, where all the members were asked to figure out how we make this part of the game more efficient and less toxic,” Ikin said.

“The outcome was a set of recommendations, that if properly executed will ensure the NRL is world-leading in how it develops talent.”

One of the most significant changes is the restriction on player agents signing players under 18, with exceptions requiring NRL approval.

This move aims to protect young players from being locked into long-term contracts that may not be in their best interests.

“Reducing competitive tension in the player market for minors was a key driver behind some of the recommendations, which includes regulating what player agents can and can't do,” Ikin added.

Player agents have expressed mixed reactions to the proposed reforms.

Prominent agent Chris Orr argued that young players need representation when negotiating deals with NRL clubs.

“You could have a young superstar 16 or 17-year-old whose clubs want to sign big delas for four or five years,” Orr said.

“Kids that age don't need an agent if they don't have an NRL club. But if NRL clubs want to sign kids that age, then it's a fair expectation for them to have an accredited agent, you can't expect mums and dads to negotiate deals.”

David Rawlings, another agent, supported the move to protect young players.

“Moving the age limit for agency protects young players from being exposed to incentivisation and becoming locked into long-term contracts which may not be in their best interest. It should be mandated immediately,” Rawlings said.

The revival of the NYC as an under-21s competition is another key recommendation, aimed at providing a clear pathway for young talent to progress to the NRL.

The standardised national development program will replace club-run academies, ensuring a more equitable system for players aged 13-15.

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly welcomed the proposed changes.

“Initiatives like the standardised national development program or caps on the number of contracts are significant changes to the current structure, but subject to the final details and a plan for implementation being shared with us, we're very supportive of the concept,” Solly said.

While the NRL rookie draft has been a topic of discussion for years, Ikin confirmed it is unlikely to be implemented until at least 2030, if ever.

“The rookie draft will be modelled by some big brains at the NRL, but my personal view is that until we get to 20 teams and the new franchises have established themselves, the draft won't be rolled out,” Ikin said.

The reforms represent a significant shift in how the NRL develops and nurtures young talent, with a focus on creating a more sustainable and equitable system.

As the ARL Commission reviews the recommendations, the rugby league community will be watching closely to see how these changes shape the future of the game.

For young players and their families, the reforms promise a fairer and more transparent pathway to the NRL, ensuring the next generation of stars can thrive in a healthier environment.