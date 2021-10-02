It's been another chaotic week off the field, with the Bulldogs and Raiders in the headlines, while Tariq Sims also clarified his situation. Read on for all the transfer news from the last seven days.

Tariq Sims drops major hint on 2022 destination

Tariq Sims has told the Dragons' website that he is set to prepare for the 2022 season with the Dragons when they return for training in November.

Sims has been under constant speculation since the Dragons announced he wouldn't be offered a new contract for 2023 and beyond, and was allowed to negotiate for 2022. The Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters and clubs in England were all rumoured to be interested.

"We will be working tirelessly. We have a little break with our families, have some downtime, and then turn back up in November ready for next year," Sims said.

Two Bulldogs set to exit as King signs

It's been a busy week at the Bulldogs. It all kicked off with Phil Gould confirming the club would sign two players, possibly by the weekend in a series of tweets, before ruling out a number of candidates proposed by Twitter users.

Within 24 hours, the club then announced Melbourne Storm forward Max King was their latest addition, leaving just one roster spot.

It has been heavily speculated that South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Braidon Burns would be the other addition, leaving the Bulldogs roster full.

That means Christian Crichton and Ofahiki Ogden, their only two unsigned players, are unlikely to be retained by the club for 2022.

Raiders set for double signing act

The Canberra Raiders have reportedly locked in hooker Tom Starling on a new deal, while half Jamal Fogarty is also set to arrive from the Gold Coast Titans.

The reports suggest Starling's new deal would see him remain in Canberra until the end of 2024.

The discussion surrounding the recently released Fogarty, who had been at the Gold Coast Titans, suggest he could be around for the same length of time, with rumours of a two or three-year contract in the works.

Reed Mahoney on expansion club's shopping list

Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney's services are reportedly being sought by the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Though the Dolphins are yet to secure the highly sought after 17th NRL license, should their bid to gain access to the competition ahead of the 2023 season prove successful, their ambitions to sign the rake are only set to intensify.

According to The Australian's Brent Read, the Queensland-born Mahoney is set to be sounded out by the Moreton Bay side due to his contract with the Eels lapsing at the cessation of next season.

Walker set to fly from Eagles' nest

Dylan Walker was previously thought to have a contract virtually across the line to remain at the Manly Sea Eagles, but new reports suggest that now seems anything but certain.

Walker is one of the best players still off-contract for the 2022 season, and The Australian's Brent Read has reported he could be on the way out of Brookvale.

“There was a bit of a whisper going around this week about Dylan Walker that maybe he mightn’t stay at Manly," Read said.

Kikau admits he could "never play against the Panthers

According to Wide World Of Sports The Mole, Kikau has told those close to him that he could never play against his Panthers, meaning a code switch or extension are the likely two options for the Fiji star despite interest from as many as 12 clubs.

If he were to stay at Penrith he would likely remain at the foot of the mountains on a wage south of what he could gain elsewhere, while a stronger pay-day would be more likely to come from the 15-a-side format.

OFFICIAL: Backup Rabbit headed to England

Former St George Illawarra Dragon and South Sydney Rabbitoh Joe Lovodua will head to England, having signed a contract with Hull FC.

The Fijian is yet to make his NRL debut, but has promised plenty through the junior ranks.

The two-year deal will see him remain in England until at least the end of 2023.

Mitch Rein in the Eels' sights

The Parramatta Eels are reportedly set to chase Mitch Rein, who was one of a host of players let go by the Gold Coast Titans.

Rein was joined by Ash Taylor, Tyrone Peachey, Jonus Pearson and England-bound duo Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread in the Titans' releases at the end of 2021.

The veteran hooker, who has played 208 NRL games across an 11-year career, doesn't have a contract for 2022 at this stage.

The Parramatta Eels are rumoured to be interested in the rake though according to a Courier Mail report, having lost their own backup this off-season in Joey Lussick.

Danny Levi locks in English move

Despite previously attempting to remain in the NRL, Brisbane Broncos' hooker Danny Levi has officially signed with English Super League club the Huddersfield Giants.

The two-year deal will see Levi remain at Huddersfield until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Niukore reportedly in discussions to leave Parramatta

Eels forward Marata Niukore is understood to be engaged in discussions with rival clubs ahead of the November 1 deadline, according to Brent Read.

“Marata Niukore the back-rower is one of those November 1 guys and he has already had a couple of chats with a couple of clubs," Read said.

“So Marata Niukore is doing the rounds and that is just a snapshot of what Parramatta are going to face over the next six weeks or so.

Chopped Titan nearing Warriors' decision

Former Titans playmaker Ash Taylor is said to be just days away from announcing whether he will be joining the New Zealand Warriors next season or not.

According to David Long from Stuff NZ, the 26-year-old is still mulling over a decision to join the Mount Smart side on what is said to be a one-year deal worth in the vicinity of $250,000 per year.

OFFICIAL: Raiders confirm departing players list

Canberra veteran Sia Soliola has called time on his career, while a further five Raiders players have departed the club.

Soliola hangs up the boots after 229 NRL appearances, first dating back to his debut with the Roosters in 2005.

Soliola joins teammates Dunamis Lui, Siliva Havili, Ryan James, Darby Medlyn and Caleb Aekins in departing Canberra this off-season.

