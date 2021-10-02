Despite not managing a single first grade game during stints with the St George Illawarra Dragons or South Sydney Rabbitohs, Joe Lovodua has been officially signed by Hull FC.

The English club confirmed the news overnight, with Lovodua having represented Fiji at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

A talented dummy half who impressed during his time at the Dragons in the 2017 Holden Cup, he never managed to kick on to make first grade, playing for the Dragons' New South Wales Cup team throughout 2018 and 2019.

He would have likely done similar in 2020, however, the season was cancelled after just one game.

The 23-year-old then linked up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2021 season, but again struggled to play at a higher level, spending the first half of the season in the New South Wales Cup before the season was abandoned once again.

The Fijian-born dummy half has been solid at reserve grade level however, and will be a useful signing for the Brett Hodgson-coached Hull.

Hodgson's first foray into coaching has seen him battle, with Hull currently sitting eighth place on the Super League table despite making the semi-finals last season under Andy Last.

Lovodua will likely be a back-up option behind current captain Danny Houghton. He will join other ex-NRL players Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Mahe Fonua, Josh Reynolds, Chris Satae, Manu Ma'u and Ligi Sao at the club.

The Fijian said he was looking forward to taking a step forward in his career.

"This is a really big chance for me to move my career forward," Lovodua said.

"I'm coming to Hull to put my best foot forward and give everything for this team.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and the chance to play for such a prestigious club like Hull FC - I have been impressed by the people at the club, the heritage and I've heard a lot about the fans and the city."