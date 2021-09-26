Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney's services are reportedly being sought by the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Though the Dolphins are yet to secure the highly sought after 17th NRL license, should their bid to gain access to the competition ahead of the 2023 season prove successful, their ambitions to sign the rake are only set to intensify.

According to The Australian's Brent Read, the Queensland-born Mahoney is set to be sounded out by the Moreton Bay side due to his contract with the Eels lapsing at the cessation of next season.

“They’ve [Parramatta] got seven really prominent guys who are entering into the last year of their deals on November 1 which means they can speak to rival clubs,” Read told Triple M on Saturday.

“With expansion a certainty for 2023 and that team is likely to be the Redcliffe Dolphins."

Despite the fact that the Dolphins are expected to offer Mahoney a chance to ply his trade in within his home state, Read insisted that the 23-year-old was unlikely to be at the top of the expansion hopeful's shopping list.

“Part of their pitch was covering the area from Brisbane up to the Sunshine Coast. Their No. 1 target will be Harry Grant, Kalyn Ponga or Cameron Munster," he continued.

“After that, I’d suggest Reed Mahoney is high on their list. He’s from the Sunshine Coast, so I know Parramatta are desperate to tie him down before November 1.

“They’ve started those talks but they are desperate to lock him away because hookers are prized commodities in the game at the moment.”

As Read raised, Mahoney remains one of several Eels that are set to enter the final year of their contract in 2022, with high-profile teammates such as Clint Gutherson, Ryan Matterson, Junior Paulo, Isiah Papali'I and Dylan Brown also without deals from 2023 and beyond.

Given the aforesaid November 1 mark for conversing with rival clubs is still more than a month away, Mahoney has yet to signal his intention of either remaining or departing Bankwest.