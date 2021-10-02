Manly Sea Eagles' utility Dylan Walker was rumoured to be all but over the line on a new contract at the Manly Sea Eagles, but that now appears to be less than certain.

With few very few top-end players still without a deal for 22, and clubs still chasing stars, Walker may become a popular choice.

It comes following a 2021 season which has seen Walker relegated to a bench role within the Manly set up after losing his spot in the halves to Kieran Foran.

The bench role has been incredibly successful for the controversial 27-year-old, who has transformed himself into a ball playing lock in much the same way Connor Watson did at the Newcastle Knights.

Watson has now been handed a move back to the Sydney Roosters on the back of that form, and according to The Australian's Brent Read, Walker may not opt to stay at the Sea Eagles.

Whether that is with an eye to move back into the halves, or play in a different role - potentially back in the halves where he made a name for himself back in 2014 at the South Sydney Rabbitohs - remains to be seen.

“Dylan Walker is probably the best player without a contract yet for next year,” Read said.

“There was a bit of a whisper going around this week about Dylan Walker that maybe he mightn’t stay at Manly.

It's understood the Sea Eagles believe he will stay at the club though, while the Bulldogs are one club who have been linked with him, with Phil Gould still promising another signing this week, although that has been heavily speculated to be Braidon Burns.

“I have spoken to Manly about it and they think he will stay, but there was just a suggestion going around that maybe he will leave and he may have offers from elsewhere," Read added.

“He is close to Trent Barrett too so the Bulldogs might be in the hunt.”