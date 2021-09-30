The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly close to signing their final two players for the 2022 season.

General manager of football Phil Gould has spent the last 24 hours on Twitter first confirming the club hope to have the signatures done by the weekend, before ruling plenty of players out of contention.

I hope that by the weekend that’s the case. https://t.co/tV2qYxRc7q — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) September 29, 2021

Gould confirmed the club were closing in on signing both a forward and a back to complete their roster.

Forward and a back. https://t.co/ivcjizjbPK — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) September 29, 2021

The club have already made eight signings for 2022, with Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Matt Dufty, Brent Naden, Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai Junior, Joshua Cook and John Asiata.

The Canterbury club are desperately attempting to turn around a dismal season, which saw them win just three games on the way to collecting the wooden spoon.

Gould then spend time on Twitter confirming the club weren't chasing any of Tyrone Peachey, Tyrone May, Martin Taupau, Aaron Woods, Spencer Leniu, Charlie Staines, Josh Hodgson, Dunamis Lui, Tariq Sims, David Klemmer, Luke Brooks, Viliame Kikau, Ryan Matterson or Marata Niukore.

In fact, Gould outright denied the Bulldogs would be signing any Penrith players.

He also stated that the club wouldn't be signing anyone who hasn't made their first grade debut, despite whispers Melbourne Storm youngster Judda Turahui had been heavily linked with the club.

According to a Courier Mail report, David Riccio is suggesting the Bulldogs are chasing off-contract South Sydney Rabbitohs' back Braidon Burns.

The reports suggest the Bulldogs may not have the salary cap room to take on Burns though without shedding someone else.

Other low to mid-range players off-contract who could be on the Bulldogs' radar include two of their own off-contract players with unannounced futures in Christian Crichton and Ofahiki Ogden.

For a full list of off-contract players, you can look no further than our contract hub.

While there has been no speculation regarding the Bulldogs being linked to many of the players, others in the low to mid-range salary bracket fitting Gould's criteria could include Billy Magoulias, Tanah Boyd, Sam McIntyre, Jack Gosiewski, Max King, Jackson Frei, Edrick Lee, Jordan Rankin, Will Smith, Tautau Moga or Zac Cini.