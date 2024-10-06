The Sydney Roosters have claimed a second NRLW premiership after fighting off a dramatic comeback from the Cronulla Sharks at Homebush on Sunday afternoon.

After bolting out to a 24 points to nothing lead at the halftime break, it appeared the Roosters were in a position where they simply couldn't be caught over the final 35 minutes against a side who scraped into the finals in the first place.

It was four straight tries for the Sharks after the break though - only broken up by a penalty goal for the Roosters - which brought them to within two points just eight minutes from fulltime.

The Roosters would then score through Olivia Kernick four minutes from fulltime to extend the lead back out to eight, but it was cut back to two through a Tiana Penitani try just two minutes from fulltime.

The lead remained at four as the Sharks elected not to take the conversion, but in a full set which was score or come away with nothing, they put the ball down and the Roosters would hang on for a famous win.

The Sharks' second half tries saw them take charge of the contest, with Tiana Penitani, Quincy Dodd and Georgia Hannaway all going over within 13 minutes of halftime, before Ellie Johnston scored the fourth just inside ten minutes from the fulltime siren.

The Roosters run away effort during the first half started with a 15th minute try to Kernick, before Jayme Fressard went over three minutes later.

The run continued with Brydie Parker scoring another double over the next five minutes before Jessica Sergis scored on the stroke of halftime, goal kicking ensuring the Roosters wouldn't be further ahead than 24 points at the break.

The win means the Roosters add a second NRLW title to their trophy cabinet, joining the 2021 edition when they beat the St George Illawarra Dragons in Redcliffe.