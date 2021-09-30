Canterbury Bulldogs new general manager Phil Gould has rubbished claims coach Trent Barrett will be under pressure from the get-go in 2022.

A disastrous 2021 left the Bulldogs anchored to the bottom of the NRL ladder, winning just three out of 24 games during his first year in charge following an exit from the Penrith Panthers, where he was serving as an assistant coach under Ivan Cleary.

Barrett is known to be highly rated by Gould.

It had previously been reported that Barrett would have between six and eight weeks to turn the struggling blue and white outfit around should he wish to keep his job.

The Bulldogs may be the NRL side under the most pressure in 2022 following a string of high-profile signings, with all of Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty, Brent Naden, Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai Junior, Joshua Cook and John Asiata all set to join the club in 2022.

Despite the pressure likely to be applied to the club from outside though, Gould has said there is no such pressure or deadline on Barrett to turn things around.

Barrett has had a torrid time as a head coach, having spent his first three years in a job at the struggling Manly Sea Eagles, before being replaced by a returning Des Hasler.

This is the first time he will have a competitive squad as an NRL head coach, with the Bulldogs still having two roster spots to add yet more talent to the roster.