Canberra veteran Sia Soliola has called time on his career, while a further five Raiders players have departed the club.

Soliola hangs up the boots after 229 NRL appearances, first dating back to his debut with the Roosters in 2005.

The Raiders forward played 92 matches at Bondi before heading to English club St Helens between 2010-2014.

Following his stint abroad, Soliola made a return to the NRL, joining Canberra and playing seven seasons with the Green Machine.

“I’m at ease with everything now,” Soliola said via the club's announcement.

“There’s a few mixed emotions, I’m excited and a bit nervous but relieved to make the decision to leave the game which has given me a lot and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“When I first came here to this club and Ricky spoke about the vision and what he had regarding the playing group and the club as a whole, that’s what really excited me.

“Especially being over at St Helens where I really enjoyed my time over there and everyone notices how the English Super League operates and how the crowds and communities come together and he wanted me to bring that energy and experience that I had over there and bring it to Canberra."

Soliola joins teammates Dunamis Lui, Siliva Havili, Ryan James, Darby Medlyn and Caleb Aekins in departing Canberra this off-season.

James is the only Raider among the five departures confirmed to join a new club for 2022, with the veteran forward linking up with the Broncos from next season.

The Raiders have already bid farewell to Curtis Scott, George Williams, Adam Cook and Kai O'Donnell this year.