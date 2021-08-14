It has been another hectic week of NRL transfer news and rumours, with the market talk heading into a frenzy once again ahead of the August 1 deadline.

The Knights, Broncos and Roosters are in the thick of it all once again as sides start preparing list management calls for 2022.

Knights confirm key signature as veteran makes return to Hunter

South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland Maroons outside back Dane Gagai has officially put pen to paper with the Newcastle Knights.

The deal will run for three years and could well be the last in what has turned into an illustrious career for Gagai.

FULL STORY: Gagai makes Newcastle return

Burgess returns: Dragons confirm forward addition for 2022

The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the signing of George Burgess for the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a two-year contract announced today.

The English prop was known for his time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, spending eight years there between 2012 and 2019. He played 149 games at the club before departing to head back to England. Burgess was part of the 2014 South Sydney premiership team.

READ MORE: Burgess makes NRL return with Saints

Former Shark reportedly linked with reunion to finish season

Kyle Flanagan could be on his way back to the Cronulla Sharks for the remainder of the season on a loan move.

Despite the August deadline for player movement passing, the Sharks could still acquire a loan of Flanagan or other players if their own injury problems and squad depth called for it, particularly with the competition bubbled in Queensland.

It's understood Kyle Flanagan has been raised as a possible target for an injury-hit Cronulla team, according to Brent Read, who spoke on Triple M Radio.

FULL STORY: Flanagan linked to loan move in Sharks reunion

Shock mid-season signing has no intentions of leaving Storm

Tepai Moeroa signing with the Melbourne Storm on a mid-season deal may have been the most surprising move of the 2021 NRL season.

After switching to rugby union at the end of the 2018 NRL season, Moeroa made just seven appearances for the New South Wales Waratahs over a year and a half in the 15-man game.

READ MORE: Storm mid-season signing looking to stay in Victoria

FIVE potential landing spots for Brandon Smith

One of the best times to be a Rugby League fan is when a supremely talented and popular player comes off-contract.

Every fan builds a case for his/her team on social media, making it obvious why player x should join their club. Always seems obvious.

Below we look at the five most likely landing spots for the hooker turn second rower turn prop turn utility turn whatever he sets his mind to.

FIVE POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS FOR BRANDON SMITH

Croft locks in new club for 2022

Out of favour Brisbane Broncos half Brodie Croft has locked in a move to the English Super League for 2022.

The 24-year-old Dalby-born Queenslander has struggled to find a permanent place in Kevin Walters’ team this season, and will move to the Salford Red Devils ahead of next season.

READ MORE: Croft locks in Super League deal

Hopoate commits to new club for 2022

Canterbury Bulldogs back Will Hopoate has signed on with Super League side the St Helens Saints on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old will join the club next year after being a solid performer for the toiling Bulldogs for the past six seasons.

The Bulldog will have the option to extend for a further season after the contract expires should he wish to play on, meaning Hopoate could stay with St Helens until the end of the 2024 season.

FULL STORY: Bulldogs back sets sail for Super League

Sydney set to chase Knights utility after calls with rival coaches

Connor Watson seems likely to leave Newcastle at the end of the season with a new suitor emerging for the utility's services.

Watson, who has played 61 games for the Knights since moving from the Roosters at the end of 2017, has been linked to his former club after contract talks fell through with Newcastle.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler revealed that a Roosters return was on the cards.

Broncos considering homecoming for hard-nosed prop