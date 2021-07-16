The Canberra Raiders have announced that squad members Kai O’Donnell and Adam Cook have been officially released by the club.

All NRL clubs have currently been relocated to Queensland as part of the revised Apollo bubble.

The Canberra Raiders wish Kai O'Donnell (#365) & Adam Cook (#370) all the best for the future after they were granted releases from their contracts 📝 Details: https://t.co/9UVi3VoJDj#UpTheMilk pic.twitter.com/IrCqawwcDp — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) July 16, 2021

With no NSW Cup fixtures likely to be played in the near future, the two players were granted early releases from their contracts to return home to Queensland.

22-year-old O'Donnell made four appearances for the Raiders in 2020, but has not played a game for the club this season.

Cook also made his only appearance for the Raiders in 2020.