Out of favour Brisbane Broncos half Brodie Croft has locked in a move to the English Super League for 2022.

The 24-year-old Dalby-born Queenslander has struggled to find a permanent place in Kevin Walters’ team this season, and will move to the Salford Red Devils ahead of next season.

Once touted as one of the brightest talents in the game during his time at the Melbourne Storm, he fell out of favour with Craig Bellamy at the back end of his time in the Victorian capital.

After playing 14 games with the Broncos last season, he has made just 12 appearances last year, seemingly playing well below his true potential.

BRODIE CROFT

Halfback Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 143.8

Kick Metres

It’s understood several English Super League clubs were in the hunt for Croft, however, the two year deal at the Red Devils won out, keeping Croft at the club until at least the end of 2023. The news comes despite Croft having a year to run on his current Brisbane deal.

Croft said he was “super excited” about the opportunity, with reports recently surfacing he was keen on a contract in England in an attempt to revitalise his career.

"I'm super excited about this opportunity," Croft said.

"Rich [Salford head coach Richard Marshall] has been very thorough and bold with the ambitions going forward at the club and I cannot wait to get started.

"My partner Safina, son Haris and myself are looking forward to moving at the end of the year to begin this new journey together."

The move sees the Broncos roster cleanout continue, with Tevita Pangai Junior (Penrith Panthers), Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), Matt Lodge and Reece Walsh (both New Zealand Warriors) having already left in immediate moves during the season. Xavier Coates and Anthony Milford have also been confirmed to leave, while Tesi Niu, Ben Te’o and John Asiata are among those still off-contract.

Brisbane director of football Ben Ikin said in a club statement that the Broncos roster changes were part of the overall vision for the club moving forward.

“We have made some long-term decisions which have seen players move on, while others have extended or signed with the club for 2022 and beyond,” Ikin said.

It’s unclear whether Croft is likely to be named for the Broncos over the final four weeks of the season. The club are well down the table with no chance of playing finals, and may look to persist with the likely to be re-signed Albert Kelly.

Croft started last week for the Broncos, but was replaced after an hour by bench utility Kelly, who was making his return from injury.

Coach Walters also could look at picking Anthony Milford in the halves to partner Tyson Gamble for the Round 22 clash against the Sydney Roosters if he opts not to pick Kelly or Croft.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm this afternoon.