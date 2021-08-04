The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to extend the contract of journeyman 30-year-old half Albert Kelly.

Kelly, who is set to return in Thursday night's clash with the Newcastle Knights as a bench utility after edging out Anthony Milford for the role,

Broncos head of football Ben Ikin told The Daily Telegraph that the club were still waiting to make a few extensions, despite making re-signings left, right and centre over the past few months.

There’s a few extensions waiting to be done,” Ikin said.

“We’re still in discussions with Albert but we’re keen to keep him, we think he can play a role for us next year.”

Kelly was a mid-season signing for the Broncos, having spent much of his career in the English Super League, following stints early on at the Cronulla Sharks and Gold Coast Titans.

The veteran made his Broncos' club debut in Round 11 against the Sydney Roosters and brought immediate success to the struggling side, picking up a shock win.

The Broncos went on to lose the following two weeks, but put in slightly improved performances for patches of the games against the Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons.

It's little surprise the Broncos would like to keep Kelly as a depth option for 2022. While Adam Reynolds will join the club, and Tyson Gamble is shaping up to be his first-choice partner, Brisbane have lost some depth in the halves following the departure of Tom Dearden, and with Brodie Croft likely to be shown the door, Kelly as an experienced option could build a strong foundation for the club.