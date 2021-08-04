Brisbane Broncos' coach Kevin Walters is set to swing a late change ahead of his side's clash with the Newcastle Knights on Thursday evening.

According to Channel 7's Chris Garry, the Broncos trained with Kelly doing a lot of dummy half work on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Albert Kelly will come into the Broncos team for Knights clash. Did a lot of dummy half work today so expect him to play some hooker. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) August 4, 2021

Coach Walters then later confirmed Kelly would come into the side, edging out Anthony Milford for a bench utility role.

It is, at this stage, unclear who will make way on the named bench for Kelly, who is returning from an injury he sustained six weeks ago.

Kelly was signed to the Broncos and played just three games before picking up the injury which has kept him out for an extended period.

The named bench was last week's debutant Xavier Willison, middle forwards Rhys Kennedy and Ethan Bullemor and edge forward TC Robati. It's unclear who will drop out, although Bullemor or Willison seem the most likely options given the face three middle forwards are listed on the pine.

Walters said the spot came down to Kelly and Anthony Milford.

“It was touch and go between him and Albert Kelly,” Walters said.

“Albert nudged in front and got the job. I’m looking forward to having Albert in our 17. He can bring that x-factor off the bench as Anthony could.

“For the balance of the team and bench we had to bring a player of Albert’s calibre in.”

The Broncos will face the Knights, who are coming in off a four-day turnaround, at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday evening, with kick-off set for 7:50pm.