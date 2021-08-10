Connor Watson seems likely to leave Newcastle at the end of the season with a new suitor emerging for the utility's services.

Watson, who has played 61 games for the Knights since moving from the Roosters at the end of 2017, has been linked to his former club after contract talks fell through with Newcastle. The 25-year-old has played every game for the Knights in 2021 but has not been rewarded with an extended deal.

It is understood that preliminary talks between the two camps took place but Newcastle's offer was less than Watson was seeking, though a revised deal is still on the table. During the negotiations it was revealed that Watson himself had personally contacted coaches of rival teams trying to attract interest in his services.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler revealed that a Roosters return was on the cards.

“I think he’ll speak to Trent Robinson in the next few days" Weidler said.

“I think he’s doing his own dealings.

CONNOR WATSON

Five-eighth Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 4.4

Kick Metres

“There’s a good offer to stay at Newcastle but there is some enthusiasm from the Roosters to have him back but not on a three-year deal.”

The Roosters are yet to officially confirm their interest in the 25-year-old but Watson does present as a handy depth player for the 5th placed club. A versatile utility, Watson can play in the backline and halves starting both on the field and on the bench.

The former Rooster has also been linked to Cronulla and Wests Tigers, though Sydney presents as the most likely landing spot for the Dubbo-born Knight.

Watson has so far been unable to reach an agreement with the Knights. #NRLhttps://t.co/0pLKvHyTGc — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) August 5, 2021

Watson is seeking a two to three-year deal, it is unknown if Newcastle have already agreed to part ways with the utility. Watson will make his 100th league appearance this week against the Sharks as the Knights fight to find a spot inside the top eight.