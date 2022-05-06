The halves positions are the most impactful positions to a team's success.
Forwards have to make metres to allow the halves to succeed and centres and wingers have to finish opportunities created by the halves, but everything comes back to the halves.
A team's success and failure sits on the shoulders of the two halves. This is why young halves require time to find their way in the NRL (looking at you, Canterbury Bulldogs) and usually don't succeed until at least their mid-twenties.
This is why the names below are so highly regarded and worthy of mention. These are the five best five-eighths and halfbacks in the NRL aged 22 and under.
5. Toby Sexton - 21
As mentioned before, it isn't easy for a young halfback to begin his career in the NRL, especially when he comes into a team lacking structure.
The Gold Coast Titans don't know who they are, and a 21-year-old halfback isn't the one that's going to change that.
Despite this, it is obvious to anyone who watches the game what Sexton can do. With a crisp passing game and great talent with his boot, he has all the skills.
The change has now been made to remove AJ Brimson out of the halves, with the ever calm Will Smith as his replacement. It'll be intriguing to see if Sexton can continue improving and get back to the level he displayed in a handful of games last year.