In both attack and defence, the centre position is one of the most crucial positions in the NRL.

Centres lead the edge defence, deciding to charge out of the line or slide, and are often the last hands to touch the ball before a try.

It might come as a surprise then, that some of the best centres in the game are 22 and younger. Some names in this list have won grand finals or played for their country, with more additions to their resume coming soon.

Others have shocked the world with how quickly they have not only held their own but dominated their opposition.

Here are the five best centres in the NRL aged 22 or younger.