The NRL are set to launch an investigation surrounding allegations that Newcastle forward Mitch Barnett racially slurred Titans player Tyrone Peachey on Friday night.

Peachey was told to make an official complaint by referee Chris Sutton, but eventually declined.

Fox League audio collected the discussion between Peachey and Sutton, with the Gold Coast player stating “that backrower just called me a black c**t”.

The NRL have since opened an investigation into the allegation.

BREAKING: NRL to launch investigation into allegations @NRLKnights forward Mitch Barnett called @GCTitans rival Tyrone Peachey a "black c***" during last night's game. Titans pursuing the matter and will issue statement shortly. @cmail_sport @telegraph_sport #NRL — Travis Meyn (@travismeyn) September 25, 2020

“It is hugely disappointing to report an alleged racial slur in that game in which Tyrone Peachey was the victim,” Jess Yates told Fox League.

“It was fairly obvious to hear what was allegedly said to him. It’s highly disappointing to think that still exists in our game.

“There is absolutely no room for any racial slur or racial abuse, and if that is what happened tonight hopefully there will be an apology from that player.”