GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Tyrone Peachey of the Titans looks dejected after the Raiders score a try during the round 1 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canberra Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The NRL are set to launch an investigation surrounding allegations that Newcastle forward Mitch Barnett racially slurred Titans player Tyrone Peachey on Friday night.

Peachey was told to make an official complaint by referee Chris Sutton, but eventually declined.

Fox League audio collected the discussion between Peachey and Sutton, with the Gold Coast player stating “that backrower just called me a black c**t”.

The NRL have since opened an investigation into the allegation.

“It is hugely disappointing to report an alleged racial slur in that game in which Tyrone Peachey was the victim,” Jess Yates told Fox League.

“It was fairly obvious to hear what was allegedly said to him. It’s highly disappointing to think that still exists in our game.

“There is absolutely no room for any racial slur or racial abuse, and if that is what happened tonight hopefully there will be an apology from that player.”