Incoming Australian Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has encountered his fair share of hurdles as he begins his preparations ahead of this year's Ashes series.

While the biggest obstacle to manoeuvre through so far has been the loss of Payne Haas and potentially Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to Samoa, it seems the NRL are set to present him with another challenge.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Walters was hoping to bring in fellow Brisbane Broncos great Gorden Tallis into his support staff as a cultural figurehead.

He had hoped Tallis could instil what it means to be a Kangaroo into the incoming squad, focusing on teaching the history and traditions of the Australian international team.

Despite those good intentions, it's now been revealed that Walters will not get his wish, with the NRL blocking the move to bring Tallis into the Kangaroos' camp.

Sources close to the situation have revealed the NRL doesn't believe the role they'd hoped for Tallis is a necessary one, which comes after the former Australian captain spoke out about international eligibility. He argued players who represent other nations should not be eligible to play State of Origin.

This has left Walters searching for more troops for his coaching staff, and with the NRL reluctant to allow club coaches and assistants to be involved with international squads, the Kangaroos boss may have a hard time putting together his right-hand men.