Able to speak with rival teams from Round 6 of the NSW Cup competition, several teams have reportedly expressed an interest in signing one of the more talented youngsters in the St George Illawarra Dragons system.

A junior of the Minchinbury Jets, Finau Latu has been in the Dragons pathways system since 2022 and slowly transitioned from the Harold Matthews Cup to making his NSW Cup debut last season.

Primarily playing as a lock, he is part of the next generation of forwards at the Dragons and coach Shane Flanagan confirmed to The Herald earlier in the year that he was capable of making his NRL debut later this year alongside the likes of Dylan Egan, Hamish Stewart, and Loko Pasifiki Tonga.

According to Wide World of Sports, several teams have expressed an interest in Dragons youngster and 2023 Australian Schoolboys representative as he remains without a contract beyond this season.

It is understood that, as he is off-contract at the end of the season, he will be able to start negotiating with other clubs after the conclusion of Round 6 of the NSW Cup competition.

"Finau is a great kid and clubs are lining up for a chance to talk to him," his manager Mick Chebl told the publication.