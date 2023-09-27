After Kalyn Ponga pipped Shaun Johnson for the 2023 Dally M Medal by a single vote, the team of the year has also been confirmed.

Only two players made the team in spite of their teams missing out on the finals, being the competition's top point and try-scorer Jamayne Isaako, and Queensland Maroons second-rower David Fifita.

The other surprises were Ezra Mam winning the race at five-eighth, and Liam Martin joining Fifita ahead of the likes of Haumole Olakau'atu and Keaon Koloamatangi in the second-row.

Here is the team.

Fullback of the year - Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Wingers of the year - Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) and Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Centres of the year - Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers) and Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

Five-eighth of the year - Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Halfback of the year - Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

Props of the year - Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) and Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Hooker of the year - Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Second-rowers of the year - Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers) and David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Lock of the year - Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)