1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

No stranger to our team of the week over the past month, putting in another big performance against the Broncos. Finished the contest with a try, a try assist and 275 running metres.

2. Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

A try double against Wests sees Sivo set a top the NRL try scorers list after 11 rounds.

3. Zac Lomax (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

His side didn’t get the two points over the weekend but Lomax was the best player on the field. Scored two tries, set up another and recorded 125 run metres.

4. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Some rate him the games premier centre and it’s hard to argue as there’s none more consistent than Joseph Manu. Had a solid overall performance against New Zealand, scoring a try, completing 22 tackles and breaking 7 of the oppositions attempt at tackle.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

His second try double in consecutive weeks as his side put Brisbane to the sword.

6. Shaun Johnson (Cronulla Sharks)

Has returned back to some of his past form over the past several weeks and was able to lead his side to victory over the Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Two tries, six tackle breaks and a try save against a lacklustre Brisbane side.

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

The form prop of the competition continues to punch out huge numbers. Scored a try, completed 33 tackles and ran for 250 metres with ball in hand.

9. Jeremy Marshall-King (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)

Was influential in his sides upset victory over the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon. Recorded a line break, a try assist and completed over 50 tackles.

10. Tino Faasuamaleaui (Melbourne Storm)

Faasuamaleaui had his best performance in first grade to date, scoring two tries.

11. Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)

Scored a try, completed 33 tackles and ran for 133 metres with ball in hand.

12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)

One of the Bulldogs best this season was rewarded with a try in another strong performance.

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Has come of age in season 2020. Scored a try, completed 33 tackles and ran for 170 metres with ball in hand.

Interchange:

14. Cade Cust (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

15. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

16. Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

17. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)