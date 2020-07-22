1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Went into his shell after re-signing a lucrative contract to keep himself in Newcastle for the foreseeable future. But after a few quiet games, bounced back to form with a man of the match performance against South Sydney. He scored a try and set up another in a 2-point victory.

2. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

One of the NRL’s most improved once again found himself on the try scorers list in his side’s big victory over Brisbane. Finished the match with 185 run metres and five tackle breaks.

3. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Another Knight who returned to form in his side’s victory against South Sydney. Scored a try, set up another and ran for an impressive 194 run metres.

4. Michael Jennings (Parramatta Eels)

On the wrong end of the scoreboard but led the late surge from Parramatta with a try double. Wasn’t enough in the end as his side fell short to Manly by 4 points.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

Scored two tries against the opposition as Melbourne put the Gold Coast to the sword.

6. Billy Walters (Wests Tigers)

Returned to first grade and showed why he should have never left. Scored a try, set up another and finished the game having completed 38 tackles and run 100 metres with ball in hand.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Ticked all the boxes against North Queensland. Ran well. Kicked well. Defended well. Finished the contest with 632 kick metres, 157 running metres, 22 tackles, a try and a try assist.

8. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Man of the match in his side’s upset victory over the Sydney Roosters. Scored a try, ran for 220 metres with ball in hand and completed 30 tackles with no misses.

9. Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)

Continues to impress out of dummy-half as the rookie leads the Dally M leaderboard after 10 rounds. Scored another try, ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand and completed 40 tackles.

10. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Another of the NRL’s most improved players this season. The hulking prop churned out some massive numbers against North Queensland which included 248 running metres and 58 tackles.

11. Luciano Leilua (Wests Tigers)

In one of the better games from a forward all season, Luciano Leilua scored a try double, ran for 185 metres with the ball tucked under his arm. He completed 34 tackles and recorded five tackle breaks along with two offloads.

12. Tyson Frizell (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

Had a strong game against Canterbury, completing 48 tackles and breaking five of his own.

13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Recorded 52 tackles, 100 run metres and a try assist against Parramatta.

INTERCHANGE:

14. Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

16. Benji Marshall (Wests Tigers)

17. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

18th Man: Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)