The ARLC have agreed to new broadcast deals with Channel Nine through to 2022 and Foxtel through to 2027.

With Foxtel’s original deal set to expire in 2022, the new deal will extend to 2027.

“I want to thank Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany and Nine CEO Hugh Marks for reaching an outcome that puts the fans and the game’s future first,” ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys told NRL Media.

“Our negotiations were tough but always in a spirit of goodwill and shared ambitions for the betterment of rugby league. We could not have reached our May 28 restart ambitions without the teamwork and collaboration of our partners.”

Foxtel will televise all eight games each week of the season, while Channel Nine will televise three games a week including exclusive access to the Grand Final in October and the State of Origin series in November.