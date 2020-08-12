The NRL season has been dealt a blow over reports that up to 10 Broncos players breached biosecurity protocols.

The Courier Mail reports that a number of Broncos, including Tevita Pangai Jr, are being investigated for a separate potential breach at Everton Park Hotel earlier this month.

It comes after Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk cautioned the NRL that they were on their last warning over COVID infringements.

“I will be reminding the NRL the future of the season is in their hands. Everyone has to do the right thing. Nothing is more important than protecting the health of Queenslanders,” she said.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys revealed the NRL is aware of the matter and confirmed it was under investigation.

“This is of concern and it will be investigated. I can’t comment any further,” V’landys said.

Pangai Jr was involved in a separate breach over the weekend where he visited a barber shop.

The Broncos are set to immediately terminate his $650,000 contract as a result.