The NRL have elected to drop Todd Smith from lead refereeing duties and Gerard Sutton from a spot in the bunker respectively for Round 12 after they controlled the dismally officiated Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm clash last Thursday.

Smith and Sutton were responsible for a number of controversial decisions - many of which were found to be wrong on Monday during Graham Annesley's weekly footy briefing.

The duo have ultimately paid for the below average performance with their spots this weekend. Smith has been reduced to a touch judge job in the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights clash on Saturday afternoon, while Sutton's only appearance for the weekend will be as the referee in the Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles clash on Sunday afternoon to close the round.

The extra spot in the bunker is taken by Ashley Klein, who has a busy weekend with two games in the review box and one on-field - he is in the bunker for the Broncos and Panthers, and on-field for the Rabbitohs and Eels, which could be the games of the weekend.

Adam Gee will be on-field for the Broncos and Panthers, while Grant Atkins will be in the bunker for South Sydney and Parramatta. Gee was rested last week and effectively returns to replace Smith.

Felise Kaufusi, Jesse Bromwich and Kenneath Bromwich's first game against the Storm will be controlled by Grant Atkins.

Here are all the appointments for Round 12.

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Kara-Lee Nolan

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Todd Smith and Dan Munroe

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: TBC

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Nick Beashel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Phil Henderson

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

The Dolphins vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Ziggy Pzeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Darian Furner and David Munro

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie