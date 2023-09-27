Penrith Panthers young gun Sunia Turuva has taken out the rookie of the year award at the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony.

The popular pick coming into the night was Wests Tigers' young gun Jahream Bula, who was a constantly shining light in an otherwise horrendous outfit that picked up the wooden spoon.

Bula won the Tigers' player of the year to cap his rookie season, but couldn't add a gong at the Dally M Medal ceremony to go with it.

Instead, Turuva, who has been phenomenal for the Panthers, was voted to win the award, with Will Warbrick being the third nominee.

Turuva, who is already a Fijian representative, finished his rookie season with 9 tries prior to the finals in 22 games, although he has added another three since.

In replacing Taylan May who ended his season with an injury during the World Club Challenge, he has averaged 166 metres per game, defended strongly and made a staggering 120 tackle breaks, fitting into the Penrith system perfectly.

He will finish his rookie season by lining up on the wing this weekend for the Panthers in the grand final against the Brisbane Broncos.