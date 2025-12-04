Introducing Zero Tackle's newest NRL stats-based game: NRL Rankr!

Chasing the lowest possible score, match the random player with the stat category you think they ranked highest in for the 2025 NRL season (home and away games only).

If they rank No. 1 in that category, you get 1 point. If they rank No.50, you get 50 points!

NRL Rankr feeds you eight random players (one at a time), and you only have eight stats (all run metres, offloads, line break assists, line breaks, tackle breaks, tackles made, tries and try assists) to pick from, but you can only match each stat category with one player!

So be careful, you don't want to be left with a prop and tries as your last pairing, or a winger and tackles made!

Play against your mates, or just try and beat your high score - log-in and get your scores on the Rankr Leaderboard.

Think you know your NRL stats? Prove it... Play NRL RANKR today!

