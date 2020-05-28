It took six months for Bronson Xerri’s positive test result from ASADA and the NRL wants answers.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has revealed the governing body will seek an explanation from ASADA about the reasons why it took so long for Xerri’s outcome to come to light.

The 19-year old has been provisionally suspended for 12 months under the NRL’s anti-doping policy after he returned a positive A sample for exogenous testosterone, androsterone, etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol from a test on November 25 last year. He was inform on Tuesday about his positive result.

V’landys admits there is a responsibility for the ARLC to query something a club asks for.

“I certainly had discussion with the CEO of the Sharks, Dino, as to why it took six months,” V’landys told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We will certainly be enquiring about that. There may be a credible explanation and we look forward to hearing it.”

“The management will certainly be writing to ASADA. If the club and the fans ask us, we have an obligation to query it. There may be some logical explanation and we hope that’s the case.”

Cronulla chief executive Dino Mezzatesta has also commented on the time it took to learn about the positive result, both in a press conference on Wednesday and privately to the NRL.

“That’s a matter really for the NRL to take up with ASADA, but it does seem like a long process,” Mezzatesta told The Sydney Morning Hearld.

“Our hope is that the process isn’t anywhere near as long to conclude. It could be more damaging not only for the individual and club, but the code itself. We should be celebrating the return to the game and that’s what we should be focusing and concentrating on.

“That’s why we’d hope there’s an expedient outcome for all concerned.”