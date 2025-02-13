Zero Tackle examines all the players from each club's pre-season team who are yet to make their NRL debut at their respective clubs.
Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks
- Matty Nicholson (Joined from the Warrington Wolves)
- Jed Stuart (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- Jensen Taumoepeau (Joined from the Northern Pride)
- Myles Martin (Joined from the Newcastle Knights)
- Ethan Sanders (Joined from the Parramatta Eels)
- Addin Fonua-Blake (Joined from the New Zealand Warriors)
- Chris Vea'ila (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- Riley Pollard (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Taj Ford (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Michael Gabrael (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Kristian Dixon (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Eli Clark (Joined from the Canterbury Bulldogs)