North Queensland Cowboys centre and fullback Tom Chester has broken the club's pre-season 1.2-kilometre shuttle run record by two seconds.

In the first shot fired out of the pre-season in Townsville, Chester appeared to run a time of 4 minutes and 22 seconds for his 1.2-kilometre effort while most of his teammates were still running in the other direction.

The outside back needs a big pre-season as he looks to win a spot back in under-pressure head coach Todd Payten's side after rupturing his ACL during the 2025 pre-season.

Chester smashes the club 1.2km shuttle record by 2 seconds 💥 pic.twitter.com/IVNNrtSv7h — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) November 12, 2025

The December injury means Chester is now 11 months into his recovery, and, if the season were currently ongoing, could be expected back on the field at any time.

Instead, he has a full pre-season to work his way back to full fitness and recapture the trajectory he had been on before the injury.

Chester had been expected to follow his 2024 form into 2025 and win a spot in the centres, having originally taken over from Zac Laybutt, who suffered a knee injury in 2024.

A fullback by trade, Chester was credited for his work ethic in the centres by coach Payten, and could well find himself fighting for a spot there long-term in Townsville with Scott Drinkwater having an iron grip on the number one jumper.

Chester is also off-contract at the end of 2026, and is now allowed to negotiate with other sides, including the cashed-up Perth Bears, who need to sign 30 players over the next 12 months.