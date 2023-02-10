The NRL pre-season challenge will see $100,000 in prize money available to the winners for the first time, with a new innovative bonus points system in play to determine the winners over two games per team.
All 17 NRL clubs will be involved, as well as St Helens from the English Super League, who front up against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Week 1, before playing the World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers in Week 2.
The new points system features 12 points for a win, 6 points for a draw and 0 for a loss, but each team can gain up to 3 bonus points per game, irrespective of the result.
The points system is as follows:
- 12 points for a win
- 6 points for a draw
- 1 bonus point for 5 or more tries
- 1 bonus point for 5 or more line breaks
- 1 bonus point for 10 or more offloads
Should teams be tied at the end of the two weeks, then points differential will be used to determine the winner. Should that be tied, the greater percentage of points scored for and against will be used, before most tries, most goals, most field goals, least amount of penalties, and then, if by miracle that was all tied, the toss of a coin.
Zero Tackle will update the ladder after each game of the challenge, while you can find full fixtures and a breakdown of results at the bottom of this article.
Pre-season challenge ladder
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Drawn
|Lost
|F/A
|Bonus
|Points
|1
|Warriors
|1
|0
|0
|36
|2
|14
|2
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bulldogs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dragons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Eels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Knights
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Rabbitohs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Roosters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Sea Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|St Helens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Storm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tigers
|0
|0
|1
|-36
|0
|0
Last updated after Warriors vs Tigers, Week 1.
Pre-season challenge fixtures
Week 1
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Result
|Points
|Thu, Feb 9
|6pm
|Warriors vs Tigers
|48-12
|14-0
|Fri, Feb 10
|5:55pm
|Knights vs Sharks
|Fri, Feb 10
|8pm
|Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles
|Sat, Feb 11
|6pm
|Panthers vs Eels
|Sat, Feb 11
|8:05pm
|Dragons vs St Helens
|Sun, Feb 12
|1:50pm
|Storm vs Roosters
|Sun, Feb 12
|3:55pm
|Raiders vs Bulldogs
|Sun, Feb 12
|6pm
|Cowboys vs Dolphins
|Sun, Feb 12
|8:05pm
|Broncos vs Titans
Week 2
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Fri, Feb 17
|5:55pm
|Knights vs Eels
|Gosford
|Fri, Feb 17
|8pm
|Roosters vs Sea Eagles
|Gosford
|Sat, Feb 18
|3:30pm
|Dragons vs Rabbitohs
|Mudgee
|Sat, Feb 18
|6pm
|Panthers vs St Helens
|Penrith
|Sat, Feb 18
|8:10pm
|Broncos vs Cowboys
|Sunshine Coast
|Sun, Feb 19
|12:50pm
|Warriors vs Storm
|Christchurch
|Sun, Feb 19
|2:55pm
|Tigers vs Raiders
|Belmore
|Sun, Feb 19
|5pm
|Bulldogs vs Sharks
|Belmore
|Sun, Feb 19
|7:05pm
|Dolphins vs Titans
|Redcliffe
