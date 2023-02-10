The NRL pre-season challenge will see $100,000 in prize money available to the winners for the first time, with a new innovative bonus points system in play to determine the winners over two games per team.

All 17 NRL clubs will be involved, as well as St Helens from the English Super League, who front up against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Week 1, before playing the World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers in Week 2.

The new points system features 12 points for a win, 6 points for a draw and 0 for a loss, but each team can gain up to 3 bonus points per game, irrespective of the result.

The points system is as follows:

12 points for a win

6 points for a draw

1 bonus point for 5 or more tries

1 bonus point for 5 or more line breaks

1 bonus point for 10 or more offloads

Should teams be tied at the end of the two weeks, then points differential will be used to determine the winner. Should that be tied, the greater percentage of points scored for and against will be used, before most tries, most goals, most field goals, least amount of penalties, and then, if by miracle that was all tied, the toss of a coin.

Pre-season challenge ladder

Pos Team Wins Drawn Lost F/A Bonus Points 1 Warriors 1 0 0 36 2 14 2 Broncos 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bulldogs 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Cowboys 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Dolphins 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Eels 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Knights 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Rabbitohs 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Roosters 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Sea Eagles 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Sharks 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 St Helens 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Storm 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Tigers 0 0 1 -36 0 0

Last updated after Warriors vs Tigers, Week 1.

Pre-season challenge fixtures

Week 1

Date Time Match Result Points Thu, Feb 9 6pm Warriors vs Tigers 48-12 14-0 Fri, Feb 10 5:55pm Knights vs Sharks Fri, Feb 10 8pm Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles Sat, Feb 11 6pm Panthers vs Eels Sat, Feb 11 8:05pm Dragons vs St Helens Sun, Feb 12 1:50pm Storm vs Roosters Sun, Feb 12 3:55pm Raiders vs Bulldogs Sun, Feb 12 6pm Cowboys vs Dolphins Sun, Feb 12 8:05pm Broncos vs Titans

Week 2

Date Time Match Venue Fri, Feb 17 5:55pm Knights vs Eels Gosford Fri, Feb 17 8pm Roosters vs Sea Eagles Gosford Sat, Feb 18 3:30pm Dragons vs Rabbitohs Mudgee Sat, Feb 18 6pm Panthers vs St Helens Penrith Sat, Feb 18 8:10pm Broncos vs Cowboys Sunshine Coast Sun, Feb 19 12:50pm Warriors vs Storm Christchurch Sun, Feb 19 2:55pm Tigers vs Raiders Belmore Sun, Feb 19 5pm Bulldogs vs Sharks Belmore Sun, Feb 19 7:05pm Dolphins vs Titans Redcliffe