The Rugby League Players Association is trying to strike a pay deal with the NRL that is similar to the one they knocked back a month ago.

The two parties are trying to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement for the past three months, yet no agreement has been reached.

The most lucrative deal offered would have left the playing group in a financial position $10 million better off than the offer now on the table.

However, the RLPA requested more time and information to make a decision. Given some other entitlements – such as the injury hardship and retirement funds – would be affected, they were pushing for a drop of just 2.5 per cent.

The new deal is believed to involve a salary cap decrease of 10 per cent, which leaves the playing group $10 million worse off.

The negotiations come at a time when the NRL announced the need to slash $50 million in costs to stay financially stable in the COVID crisis.