The Under-18s Australian rugby union squad has been named, headlined by several dual-code athletes who are also involved in various pathways systems across the NRL.

Over the years, the Under-18s Australian rugby union squad has included several players who have gone on to make a name for themselves in rugby league, including Joseph Suaalii and, most recently, young guns Heamasi Makasini and Joey Walsh.

The 2025 edition of the squad is no different, with Canterbury Bulldogs centre Chayse Geros, Parramatta Eels outside back Cyrus Bloomfield, Wests Tigers centre Glassie Glassie and Parramatta Eels five-eighth Talen Risati all finding themselves selected into the prestigious squad.

Former NRL prospects Heinz Lemoto (Penrith Panthers) and TJ Talaileva (Newcastle Knights) have also been selected but have decided to fully focus on the 15-man code over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the Australian Schoolboys squad includes Canberra Raiders centre Denzel Veikune, Sydney Roosters back-rower James Finegan and Ipswich Jets front-rower Lane Edmonds.

“James actually started playing league when he was 12 with mates on a Sunday and played school rugby on a Saturday, and some seasons he's gone from club league to club union," former Wallabies star and father of James Finegan, Owen Finegan, told News Corp recently.

“You don't stand in the way of your kids. I'd be more than supportive of him playing rugby league if that's what he wanted to do. If they have both options, great, but if they have one they are more passionate about, then that's great.

“When you ask James what he prefers, he just likes the physicality of the game, and there are similarities between both, but he just likes running hard and tackling hard, being competitive.”

Australia Under-18s Squad

Angus Grover, Brody Folkes, Chayse Geros, Cyrus Bloomfield, Dylan Simmons, Ed Kasprowicz, Finn Mackay, Glassie Glassie, Hasani Bloomfield, Hayden Lavercombe, Heinz Lemoto, Isaac Fonua, Isaac Rauluni, Jarryd King, Jarvis Orr, Jonah Rangiwai, Jonty Fowler, Justice Taumoepeau, Kingsley Uys, Levi Slater, Nicholas Conway, Oliver Smith, Rory O'Connor, Tahj Smith, Taione Taka, Talen Risati, Tito Hamala, TJ Talaileva, Treyvon Pritchard, Will Ross

Australia Schoolboys Squad

Adrian De Klerk, Angus Tagicakibau, Brock Prideaux, Cameron Kirsten, Cyrus Suniula, Daniel Muir, Denzel Veikune, Elijah Breen, Gavin Wilson-Tyres, George Tancred, James Finegan, Jeremy Rath, Jerome Pongi, Josh Barr, Keegan Daly, Kobi Nouanrasy, Lane Edmonds, Noah Rylands, Oscar Cleary, Rohan Nichol, Tannar Baker, Thomas Haslam, Will Trostel

The two sides will play three fixtures each against the Fiji Schoolboys and New Zealand Secondary Schools in Canberra later this month.