The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein has been demoted from his on-field role for week three of the NRL finals.
Klein made several mistakes during the game between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm last week and came under fire for missing a knock-on from Harry Grant and also a high shot on the Queensland hooker.
“That decision hasn't been made yet,” NRL head of football Graham Annesley replied when asked if Klein would keep his job.
“We'll review all of the information on match officials which includes their performances throughout the year, their performances throughout the course of the weekend.
“We then make a decision that we think is appropriate given the significance of the games, and making sure that we've got referees on the field that are the best available officials to perform in those matches.
Here are all the appointments for this weekend's action.
NRL Week 3 Finals
Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch Judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro
Standby Referee: Chris Butler
Standby Touch Judge: Liam Kennedy
Bunker Review Official: Grant Atkins
Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch Judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram
Standby Referee: Todd Smith
Standby Touch Judge: Jon Stone
Bunker Review Official: Ashley Klein
NRLW Week 1 Finals
Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch Judges: Mitch Currie and Rochelle Tamarua
Standby Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Bunker Review Official: Matt Noyen
Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch Judges: Tori Wilkie and Daniel Luttringer
Standby Referee: Darian Furner
Bunker Review Official: Chris Butler