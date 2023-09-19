The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein has been demoted from his on-field role for week three of the NRL finals.

Klein made several mistakes during the game between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm last week and came under fire for missing a knock-on from Harry Grant and also a high shot on the Queensland hooker.

“That decision hasn't been made yet,” NRL head of football Graham Annesley replied when asked if Klein would keep his job.

“We'll review all of the information on match officials which includes their performances throughout the year, their performances throughout the course of the weekend.

“We then make a decision that we think is appropriate given the significance of the games, and making sure that we've got referees on the field that are the best available officials to perform in those matches.

Here are all the appointments for this weekend's action.

NRL Week 3 Finals

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch Judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro

Standby Referee: Chris Butler

Standby Touch Judge: Liam Kennedy

Bunker Review Official: Grant Atkins

Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch Judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram

Standby Referee: Todd Smith

Standby Touch Judge: Jon Stone

Bunker Review Official: Ashley Klein

NRLW Week 1 Finals

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch Judges: Mitch Currie and Rochelle Tamarua

Standby Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Bunker Review Official: Matt Noyen

Sydney Roosters vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch Judges: Tori Wilkie and Daniel Luttringer

Standby Referee: Darian Furner

Bunker Review Official: Chris Butler