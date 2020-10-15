In an announcement made by the NRL on Friday, Aussie pop star Amy Shark will be the headline act for the 2020 NRL Grand Final pre-match entertainment.

Shark, who was born on the Gold Coast and a Titans fan through and through, said the toughness of the year for the sport and live music has her excited to perform on the sports biggest stage.

“It’s been a really tough year for rugby league and live entertainment so I’m really excited to be bringing the band and crew together for this exciting pre-match performance,” Shark told NRL Media.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the finalists on the field and bring some live music to homes across Australia.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo added the NRL are always looking to celebrate Australian talent, particularly on the sport’s biggest day.

“We are always looking for opportunities to celebrate Australian talent,” Abdo said.

“Amy Shark is an Australian artist with a global appeal, whose live performance will provide the perfect build-up to the biggest and most exciting game of the season.”