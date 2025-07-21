Adam Keighran, a former utility for the New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters, has agreed to a new deal amid rumours of a potential return to the NRL competition.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Keighran moved overseas following stints with the New Zealand Warriors (2019-20) and Sydney Roosters (2021-22), in which he made 26 appearances and scored 120 career points.

Revealing in December that he was interested in a possible return to Australia, Keighran has instead decided to remain in the Super League with the Wigan Warriors until the end of 2028 after signing a three-year contract extension.

This comes after he was previously linked with a potential move to the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers.

"I am so grateful to sign on for a further three seasons at such a great club," Keighran said.

"It was never a tough decision to sign with Wigan, so I'm grateful to the club for allowing me to take the needed time to have the conversations with my family on the decision to stay in England."

Since making the move overseas, Keighran spent one season with the Catalans Dragons in 2023 before making the move to Wigan the following year.

During his time at the Warriors, he has scored over 350 points in nearly 50 appearances and played a crucial role in them winning the Grand Slam.

However, he unfortunately missed playing in the Challenge Cup Final due to suspension.

“Adam's performances have been right where we expected them to be from a player of his quality, and I've enjoyed coaching him and watching him develop over the last two years," Wigan coach Matt Peet said.

"I can't wait to see how he progresses over the next three years.

“I'm equally delighted his young family have settled into the club and the community, and I thank them for their relentless support of Adam and the team.”