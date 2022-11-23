Sydney Roosters utility Adam Keighran will say bon voyage to Australian shores after reportedly inking a deal with Super League side Catalans Dragons in France.

The French club is bringing Keighran on board to play centre after losing the services of 150-game NRL centre Dean Whare to the Wigan Warriors and releasing Samisoni Langi.

Keighran broke into the NRL back in 2019 for the Warriors but despite a promising debut against Canterbury he only managed nine appearances in two seasons before linking up with the Tri-colours.

It was an injury-affected 2021 season for the Roosters but the silver lining for Keighran was some increased game time, managing a career-high 15 appearances.

However, 2022 saw the 25-year-old relegated back to NSW Cup football, making just two appearances in Trent Robinson's top-grade side.

Keighran assisted the Bears to third on the table in the NSW cup, scoring 8 tries and 64 goals across 17 appearances.

Following his limited opportunities with Sydney, rumours surfaced that both Penrith and Newcastle had an eye on Keighran as a potential utility half.

A return to the Panthers would have been an interesting switch given the departure of Sean O'Sullivan and Keighran's history as a Penrith junior, but the move never came to fruition.