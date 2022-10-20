Adam Keighran could be on the move to a rival club, with at least two teams chasing the utility to bolster their 2023 roster.

The Sydney Roosters outside back has been dynamic in his limited first-grade stints, debuting as a New Zealand Warrior in 2019, however amidst the COVID saga, Keighran managed just nine NRL games in two years for the club.

The 25 year-old scored a hat-trick in his final game as a Warrior, but not even that could convince the Warriors to hold onto him as he joined the Roosters, playing 15 games in 2021, altering between the bench and left centre.

However, after managing just two games in 2022 as he slipped down the pecking order, it appears at least two rival clubs are chasing the goal-kicker for next season.

The Roosters have an option in their favour to retain the red-haired speedster, however Fox Sports have revealed that both the Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights are pursuing Keighran to bolster their halves stocks.

The Panthers didn't miss a beat when Sean O'Sullivan was thrust into the halves at times this season, however the halfback's departure for Redcliffe leaves Penrith thin in their depth.

Whilst Kurt Falls certainly has a future in the game, Keighran played for Penrith's lower grades before switching to the Warriors to chase his NRL debut in 2019.

Newcastle, despite drawing closer and closer to Luke Brooks' signature, are in dire need of a utility, whilst they've lost Anthony Milford (The Dolphins) and Tex Hoy (Hull F.C.), they also appear set to lose Jake Clifford to the Super League.

While the Knights still have Adam Clune on their roster as well as potentially landing Brooks, Newcastle are desperate for some creativity in their spine.

Bradman Best's injury history could also see Keighran spend time at left centre if required.

The Roosters will make a call on their club-option in the coming weeks as clubs start finalising their 2023 rosters, however it's certain that if Keighran doesn't land on a roster in Bondi, he'll be on one somewhere in the NRL.