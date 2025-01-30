An NRL legend for the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons, former player Wendell Sailor has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he assaulted two men.

Following a late-night incident in November 2024, the cross-code star was charged with two counts of common assault, behaving in an offensive manner, refusing to leave a licensed premises and stalking or intimidation.

Fronting Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, Sailor has pleaded not guilty to all charges laid against him at a brief hearing, per AAP.

Speaking at the court, Sailor's lawyer, Mr Adam Houda, told the court that the police investigators were set to withdraw one of the assault charges laid against the former NRL star.

However, the prosecution shot this down immediately.

"The officer in charge contacted me and told me he was going to be withdrawing a charge," Houda said.

The prosecutor responded to this by stating, "That's not the case, Your Honour."

“He couldn't even put a full sentence together. One of my colleagues was hiding because she was petrified,” Jack Butcher, the manager of Pappy's Bar where the incident occurred told The Daily Telegraph.

“He was trying to start conversations with everyone. I looked out the window and saw the husband and Wendell chest-to-chest and I rushed downstairs and by the time I got down there the couple (had) walked away.

“Wendell started walking towards them and I told him to move on. He got in my face and was talking and spitting (but not on purpose). I wiped my face and he reached out, pushed my face and smeared the spit into my hair and face."

Sailor last played in the NRL in 2009, amassing 222 matches for the Brisbane Broncos (1993-01) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2008-09), where he won four premierships.

The father of former Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor, Wendell also appeared in 16 matches for the Australian Kangaroos and 14 matches for the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin arena.

Regarded as a powerful runner and one of the best wingers of his time, he also became a dual-code international representing the Australian Wallabies on 37 occasions from 2002 to 2005.

The matter will return to the court on March 20, 2025.