The St George Illawarra Dragons have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons to start the season.

After suffering back-to-back losses in their opening rounds and losing disgruntled forward Francis Molo, the Red V haven't had much to celebrate.

However, this sentiment has been lost on Christian Tuipolutu, who has been warned about his post-try antics.

The Dragons winger has scored four tries in two matches, a shining light for an otherwise dark start for his club.

Despite this, his post-try 'show me the money' celebration has been poorly received, with the majority of his points being scored while his side is losing.

His coach, Shane Flanagan, has now banned the celebration. Fans are split on the decision to forbid the act, however, members of the NRL 360 panel threw support behind the coach's choice.

NRL legend and former Dragon, Gorden Tallis expressed that it was a matter of timing for the star winger, not the act itself.

“If he scores an 80-metre try to win the game, knock yourself out,” Tallis said.

“I don't care what you do (then). But they were getting beaten by the Dogs by 18 points."

He went on to concede while he does "like try-scoring celebrations," there is a time and place for them.

"There's a round where our game raises money so I like it then, but not every time.”

Former NRL star Braith Anasta shared his co-host's perspective, touching on Tuipolutu's lack of awareness of his side's current situation.

“I think [Rabbitohs coach] Wayne [Bennett] said something in the press conference like they [the Dragons] thought they'd had it won so it's not a good look,” Anasta recalled.

Flanagan expressed to the media that Tuipolutu's “energy needs to be put back into other parts of his footy.”

Tuipulotu has the chance to be the NRL's leading try scorer in 2025, but his coach has made clear that wins are the only accolade worth celebrating.