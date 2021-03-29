The NRL has handed down its findings from Round 3, with Jack Bird headlining the names charged.

Bird has accepted a one-week ban for contrary conduct after putting in an early guilty-plea to avoid a possible two-game suspension.

Bird was involved in an incident where he was seen to have stamped on the hand of Moses Suli on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Wests forward Alex Twal has been issued with a fine for the same charge of contrary conduct.

Canterbury’s season hit a new loss as they were smashed by Brisbane and doesn’t show any signs of getting better as skipper Josh Jackson faces a two-game ban for a crusher tackle on Alex Glenn.

Renouf Antoni was also charged for dangerous contact but he will only need to pay a fine.

A shoulder charge has seen Sharks forward Briton Nikora offered a three-week holiday, with both Nikora and Jackson have until noon Monday to respond to the charges.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita’s has been offered a two-week suspension after his poor act. He was charged with striking after he struck Souths Jai Arrow.

Stephen Crichton can also accept a financial sanction for a dangerous contact charge in the Panthers win over Melbourne.