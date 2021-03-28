Injuries took their toll on the league over the weekend, with as many as 20 players sidelined du to concussion alone.

Both Cronulla and Canberra were strapped for fit bodies on the bench as both clubs failed to land two points and add to their 2021 account.

The Sharks lost Sione Katoa to a knee injury in their loss to the Eels, with Wade Graham, Will Kennedy and Briton Nikora all sidelined with concussions.

Parramatta star Mitch Moses also failed a HIA in the 28-4 victory, while Raiders duo Sebastian Kris and Ryan James facing similar setbacks.

Over the past 2 seasons, there has been approximately 3.6 concussions per round. In the last 24 hours 7 players suffered a concussion. Horrible day, hopefully all involved recover well. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 27, 2021

Joseph Tapine also joined the pair in the casualty ward in the opening 15 minutes, with Ricky Stuart’s side failing to hold onto a win going down to the Warriors by three points in a thriller at GIO Stadium.

Jarrod Croker (dislocated finger) and Curtis Scott (broken ribs) managed to play out the game despite injuries.

In the same match, Warriors centre Peta Hiku suffered a knee injury during a tackle and is expected to at least the next month with an MCL sprain.

Concussion had ruled Penrith star Nathan Cleary out of Thursday’s Grand Final rematch, while Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen was also forced to miss with a neck complaint.

The Panthers ran home victors in the 12-10 affair, with both sides further hit with injuries.

Tom Eisenhuth is set to miss the next month due to broken ribs, while Penrith’s Dylan Edwards will face a similar timeframe on the sidelines with a fractured hand.

Tom Eisenhuth failed to finish the game due to a suspected broken rib suffered in this tackle. Extremely painful injury, if scans confirm a fracture usually requires 3-4 weeks recovery for adequate bone healing and to get pain levels to a manageable level pic.twitter.com/tpOVoibx5I — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 25, 2021

The Roosters’ nursing room looks to be overflowing with key names, headlined by star playmaker Luke Keary who will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Fellow half Lachie Lam also sustained a knee injury in their 26-16 loss to the Rabbitohs and will miss the next 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain.

Lindsay Collins is also battling fitness to play in Round 4 after suffering a nasty head knock and will now undergo concussion protocols.

Dragons captain Ben Hunt played out 71 minutes of Friday’s win over the Sea Eagles despite sustaining an impact fracture in his fibula.

Knights teenager Bradman Best was a late out for Newcastle after suffering an elbow injury at training last week.

Teammate Jacob Saifiti is also set for a spell on the sidelined after suffering a knock to the knee in his side’s loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Jacob Saifiti off after tacklers knee collided with shin. Brings concern for at least contusion/bone bruise, will need to rule out fracture of fibula. Unlikely to be back at this stage, will get more sore and swollen as he cools down #NRLKnightsTigers pic.twitter.com/m6MNtgWGuZ — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 28, 2021

Bulldogs star Jeremy Marshall-King is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a suspected fracture to his foot.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner is also due for an extended period on the injury list with a similar injury and is set to miss the next three months.

Cowboys co-captain Michael Morgan is reportedly weighing up a decision that could see the Queenslander call-time on his career.

Morgan has battled a chronic shoulder injury for a prolonged period and should he opt for surgery, it could bring his career to a premature ending.

View all the latest injury and suspension news for your club here.