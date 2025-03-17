The NRL have confirmed Canberra Raiders duo Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies have been hit with a breach notice over an off-field incident in Las Vegas.

The incident allegedly saw the two players become involved in a scuffle at the team hotel after delays with checking in due to technology issues.

The NRL confirmed they will allege both players have 'brought the game into disrepute'.

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, the NRL can not disclose the penalty to either player until they have had the chance to respond.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Canberra Raiders players Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct," the NRL wrote.

"The Breach Notice alleges the players engaged in conduct which has brought the game and their Club into disrepute. The NRL recognises that the players provided a public apology and have accepted responsibility for their actions.

"In accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the RLPA, information concerning the NRL's proposed sanction will not be disclosed until the players have had the opportunity to respond to the alleged breach and the matter is finalised."

Both players have been able to play in Canberra's opening two games of the year - a win in Las Vegas over the Warriors, and a win in Canberra over the Brisbane Broncos - so it's unlikely either player will face a suspension for the incident.