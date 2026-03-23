The NRL have hit Parramatta Eels fullback Isaiah Iongi with a breach notice after he allegedly appeared in an image which circulated on social media a few weeks ago.\n\nIt was alleged at the time by The Sydney Morning Herald that the images, which were viewed widely by users on social media, showed Iongi smoking an unnamed substance.\n\nThere are no assertations of any unlawful wrongdoing against Iongi, and it's also understood the images were from years ago.\n\nThe club identified the NRL's integrity unit on in late February ahead of the season getting underway, and the NRL and ARLC have today confirmed Iongi has been hit with a breach notice over the act.\n\n"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Parramatta Eels player Isaiah Iongi with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation," the statement read.\n\n"The particulars of the Breach Notice, determined by the Independent Decision Maker (IDM), are that Iongi featured in imagery, which emerged publicly on 22 February 2026, which has brought the game into disrepute.\n\n"Iongi has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice."\n\nUnder the current collective bargaining agreement, the NRL are not allowed to reveal the punishment for Iongi before the five-day period, in which he is able to respond, has elapsed.\n\nThe star fullback, who is on a long-term contract with the blue and gold, is not expected to be suspended, but will likely face a monetary penalty with a suspended ban that would be activated if there are any further incidents added to his record.\n\nParramatta clash with Penrith this Saturday.