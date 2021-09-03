For the first time in NRL history, two coaches involved in a match will both have their sons playing, with Nathan Cleary and Jake Arthur both named to start at halftime for the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels respectively.

The clash will also be Parramatta coach Brad Arthur's 200th NRL game, but far from enjoying it, he will again nervously watch his son play.

With Arthur choosing to rest a number of players ahead of the finals series, his 18-year-old son Jake has been called up to mark up on one of the competition's best halfbacks.

While Jake has six games under his belt, Arthur told the media on Thursday that he doesn't enjoy it at all.

"If I'm being really honest, I don't enjoy it at all," Arthur said.

"I know it will take time. It's not the pressure, it's just an awkward situation.

"I reached out to Ivan when I was thinking about giving Jake his debut and asked for his advice on how he handled the situation with coaching Nathan.

"He was really good with his time and he talked about his own experience and what to look out for.

"All the young blokes who have had their chance this year will get to roll into the next pre-season with that little extra hunger and drive.

"They might not get any footy next year, who knows. But they're getting a taste now. They are good signs for the club.

"Nathan is the best player in the game right now. Nathan and Tom Trbojevic, it's hard to say you can stop them, you just have to try and limit their opportunities."

In what has been a rollercoaster few seasons for Parramatta, the Eels are still in with a chance at finishing in the top four with a win this evening, but will be looking to go further in the finals than they have the previous two seasons, which both resulted in semi-final exits.