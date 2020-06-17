Brisbane Broncos great Sam Thaiday has accused Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans of being a serial diver.

Thaiday’s call stems from an incident on the weekend when Cherry-Evans collided with Bronco Corey Oates during their clash that caused a Brisbane try to be overturned.

Speaking to Nine’s Wide World of Sports, Thaiday said Cherry-Evans has a history of flopping.

“DCE, congratulations, you have won the Academy Award for the best dive so far in the 2020 season,” Thaiday said on QLDER.

“Corey Oates playing back-row kind of ran the wrong line. By the letter of the law, yes, Corey Oates did the wrong thing but DCE, you could see that was a blatant dive.

“If you go back and look at DCE’s history, there’s a lot of clips out there with him diving.”

It isn’t the first time Cherry-Evans has been accused of diving, with former Broncos coach Wayne Bennet calling him out after a 24-14 win over the Sea Eagles in 2017 in an incident that involved Thaiday himself.

Bennet said at the time that it needed it to be stamped out.

“You can’t just get tapped like he did and fall over backwards – it was obviously deliberate,” Bennett said.

“He realised he was gone, that he had made the wrong decision defensively.

“You can’t have it both ways, you can’t change your line and then all of a sudden there’s a minor collision, it wasn’t even a collision.

“You can’t have them (decoy runners) running on the outside shoulder (of the defender) – I understand that and I accept that.

“I’m not critical of him (Cherry-Evans) but the point is we’ve got officials in the game and administrators have got to make decisions and say, ‘That’s not acceptable’.”