Former dual-code great Mat Rogers has revealed he believes Mitchell Moses is a better halfback than Nathan Cleary ahead of the Ashes tour.

Both Moses and Cleary have been included in the 24-man travelling squad for the Ashes, with the Kangaroos to play the first Test against England in a little over a fortnight.

While Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster is set to start at five-eighth, there is a likely three-way race for the number seven jersey, with Cleary and Moses joined on the tour by North Queensland Cowboys star Tom Dearden.

Cleary and Moses are nonetheless the front-runners, and Rogers, speaking on SEN1170 radio, said he believes Moses is a better halfback, owing to both his running and kicking game, but also his abilities at the elite level.

"I'm a huge Nathan Cleary fan, I'm not a Nathan Cleary hater by any stretch, I just think Mitchell Moses is a better halfback than him," Rogers said on air.

"I think he has a better kicking game, I think he has a better running game and I just think he is the best player running around at the moment.

"Look at what he has done at NSW-level. He has been at a club that has been floundering. He gets a coach in there that makes some big calls, moves some people on, puts some people around him that can get a job done and we see the way he played at the back-end of the year. He is a freak.

"We see when he plays at the elite level and when he is in the New South Wales team, and the difference he makes in that team."

Rogers then declared it was similar to James Tedesco's situation, expressing his disbelief that the Dally M Medalist had lost his Origin jersey to Dylan Edwards.

"I know Nathan is a gun, but I just think it's almost like the Reece Walsh-James Tedesco scenario. This isn't an every player gets a prize situation, this is you pick the best man," Rogers said.

"I was shocked James Tedesco lost his New South Wales and his Test jersey. I know Dylan Edwards is an amazing player, but I think Teddy is better than him. I don't know why he ever lost his jerseys, and being the captain as well."

The first Ashes Test will be played on Sunday, October 26 (AEDT) at Wembley Stadium in London, with the following Tests to be in Liverpool and Leeds on the following weekends.